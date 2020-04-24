Ruby Lee Fowler
October 8, 1932 - April 20, 2020
Dallas, GA
Ruby Lee Fowler, age 87, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Dallas, GA.
Born October 8, 1932 in Conway, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Maybelle Stalvey Causey. Mrs. Fowler was a member of Free Welcome Pentecostal Holiness Church in Nichols, SC. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by husband of 58 years, Rev. Nelson B. Fowler and two brothers, Robert Causey, Jr., and Milford Causey.
Surviving are her three children, Robert Nelson Fowler of Conway, Vanessa Fowler Gates (Marty) of Atlanta, GA, and Richard Wyatt Fowler (Donna) of Conway; six grandchildren, Robert Nelson Fowler, Jr., Shaunna Lee Price, Cory Fowler, Jessica Gates Hearn, Joey Wayne Gates, and Sarah White; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Jesse Causey of Conway; and four sisters, Velma Jacobs (Jake) of Richmond, VA, Marguerite Benton of Conway, Verona Jordan (Blonzie) of Conway, and Olene McNair (Bob) of Conway.
Regrettably, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, graveside services will be private. Please contact the family for further information.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Fowler's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 24, 2020