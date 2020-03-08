Ruby Lenora Dutton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Ruby Lenora Dutton, 88, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday (March 5, 2020) surrounded by her loving family in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, and grandmother,
Born March 27, 1931, in Kinston, N.C. she was the daughter of Henry and Bessie Smith. She was married to Judson Dutton (1950-2001) and John Hill (2017-2019), both preceding her in death.
She was a full-time mother, retired owner of Dairy Treet at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion, and proud member of the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her children: Judson (Paula) Dutton, Debi (David) Risher, Pamela (Jimmy) Parker, and Starla (Glenn) Cook, a special son-in-law Jeff Venters, and her grandchildren: Judson's children (Vicki, Shawn, Cole, Zoe, and Ruby), Debi's children (Austin, Lynna, and Kindal), Pam's children (Brannon and Blake), and Starla's children (Mandy and Travis), 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Judson E. Dutton and John W. Hill; her siblings: Louise, Blanche, Ruth, Floyd, and Hazel; and grandchildren: Henry, Ashley, and Baby Boy Parker.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, with a visitation starting at 1:30 pm. Following the service, burial will be at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Angelman's Syndrome Foundation, mailed to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504, or the Youth Program at the First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2020