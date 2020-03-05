Rudolph Dorman
Loris
Rudolph Dorman, age 90, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at McLeod Loris Hospital with his family by his side.
Mr. Dorman was born January 25, 1930 in Loris, a son of the late George Herbert Dorman and the late Lunette Todd Dorman. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Dorman was a Barber, an Environmentalist with D.H.E.C., and served as a Volunteer Fireman with the Loris Fire Department for 35 years. He was a certified official for South Carolina High School football and coached and mentored children in Loris recreational sports for many years. Mr. Dorman was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Dail and Gail Gore.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Martha Gore Dorman of Loris, SC; one sister, Peggy Jo Dorman of Loris, SC; one niece, Suzanne Beverly (Joel) of Conway, SC; one great nephew, Blake Beverly of Conway, SC; one great niece, Jennifer Ward (Larry) of Oklahoma; one sister-in-law, Rachel Gore of Tabor City, NC; and one brother-in-law, Elroy Gore (Jackie) of Leland, NC.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Loris First Baptist Church with Dr. Louis Venable, Elder Ernest Duncan, and Mr. David E. Stoudenmire, Jr. officiating. Committal services, with Military Honors, will follow in the Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be sent to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 .
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 5, 2020