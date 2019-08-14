Rupert B. Rogers, Sr.
October 26, 1928 - August 12, 2019
Conway
Rupert B. Rogers, Sr., age 90, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Conway Medical Center. Mr. Rogers was born in Fair Bluff, NC, a son of the late John Claussen and Pauline R. Rogers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway. Mr. Rogers was a Korean War Veteran and was in civil service for 30+ years. He was a loving Christian husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Rogers was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Kate Harrelson Rogers; one brother, John C. Rogers, Jr.; and one sister, Peggy Cashwell.
Survivors include one son, Ben Rogers of Conway; one daughter, Jan Terry (Kerry) of Conway; two grandchildren, Kathy McPherson and Kerry Terry, Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Summer McPherson; sister, Amoret R. Floyd of Woodstock, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 14, 2019