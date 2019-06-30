Russell E. Gasque
October 14, 1980 - June 26, 2019
Aynor
Russell "Uncle Donk" Gasque, age 38, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Born October 14, 1980 in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of Sharon Gasque McCracken (Kenneth) and the late Hubert Gasque, Jr. Everyone needed a friend like Russell. He was very kind and caring and would give you the shirt off of his back. His favorite saying was "family is not only my blood, but it's my heart". Along with his father, Russell was predeceased by his sister, Amanda Kay Gasque Tyler Cook.
Along with his mother and stepfather of Aynor, he is survived by one brother, Scott Gasque (Nikki) of Aynor; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Lane, Peyton, Brenna, Cole, Anthony, Little Lane, Ellison, Anna, Walker, Blayton, Maggie and Scarlet; step sisters, Crystal Eaddy (Cory) of Murrells Inlet and Brittany Thompkins (Brian) of Aynor; and Brandy Gasque, Trey Cook, and Derrick Tyler.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Jimmy A. Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-3:30 PM, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Atalaya Chapter of the Riat Lux. 2761 Green Sea Road Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019