Guest Book



October 9, !959 - December 7, 2019

Conway, SC

Russell Lee Jordan, age 60 passed away at his home unexpectedly December 7, 2019.

Surviving are: a daughter Micah Jordan Spatholt (Russell) of Calabash, NC, sons, Houston Gage Jordan and Nicholas Trevathan, both of Conway, grandchildren, Waite Russell Spatholt, Bladen Lee Jordan, Rowyn Trevathan, and Isaac Trevathan; and sister Kristie Jordan Biggerstaff (husband David and nephews Adam, Brent) of Raleigh.

Mr. Jordan was born in Conway, a son of Marjorie Lee Jordan and the late Horace Jordan. Russell was married two times to Tonya Tanner Merricks and Deni Hammer Gibbs. He was a graduate of Conway High School Class of 1977 where he lettered in football. Russell was also a graduate of the University of South Carolina, Class of 1981. He was a volunteer fireman with the Conway Fire Department and Horry County Rescue Squad. Russell was employed with Conway Hospital for 5 years. After graduating from SC Police Academy in 1985, he began a career with Horry County Police Department as a patrolman and was promoted to Lieutenant Detective in Homicide. He was the 1990 Detective of the Year and also earned a service and leadership award serving on the S.E.R.T. team. Russell was also a deputy sheriff with Horry County Sheriff's Department. In 1997 Horry Telephone Cooperative hired him as Head of Security and Investigations until his retirement in 2016. He was an avid outdoorsman with his favorites being duck and dove hunting. Russell was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church.

A life celebration will be held at 4:00 PM Friday at Jamestown Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Sign an online guestbook at

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his honor to:

American Diabetes Association,2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA; , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120; or to Jamestown Baptist Church, 2501 9th Ave., Conway, SC 29527.

Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





