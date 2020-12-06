Ruth A. Collins
October 2, 1931 - December 4, 2020
Loris, South Carolina - Mrs. Ruth A. Collins, age 89, wife of the late Horace M. Collins, passed away December 4, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center. Mrs. Collins was born October 2, 1931 a daughter of the late Owen G. and Addie Jane Rouse Alford. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Collins is predeceased by two great granddaughters, Ashley Michelle Pridgen and Carson Elizabeth Hufford, one brother, William Alford, and four sisters, Bethany Brown, Mary Lee Register, Addie Mae Best, and Birdie Butler. Mrs. Collins was a member of Zoan United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women Group, the Choir, and served on many different boards. Mrs. Collins is survived by her children, Betty Jean Pridgen (Joseph) of Conway, Kenneth A. Collins (Judy) of Florence, Catherine "Cathy" Hufford (Mike) of Loris, David Anthony Collins (Vicki) of Loris, one brother, Rev. Paul Q. Alford of Aynor, one sister, Rachel Mishoe of Conway, nine grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services for Mrs. Collins will be held 3:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Zoan United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Watts and Rev. Marvin Karn officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be in Mrs. Collins memory to Zoan United Methodist Church, 6920 Joyner Swamp Road Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Please remember that mask are required at the funeral and visitation and that all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
. Mrs. Collins and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800