Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lee Funeral Home Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Lee Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Notice



October 19, 1942 - March 14, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Ruth G. Hudson, 77, passed peacefully March 14, 2020 at Portside Grande Dunes, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 19, 1942 in Salina, KS, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Kline Greene.

Ruth attended a one-room grade school in Mentor, KS and high school in Salina. In 1964, she graduated from Wichita State University and married her husband of 56 years, Howard Hudson. Ruth began her teaching career in Title1 schools in Wichita. In 1973, she moved with Howard to North Myrtle Beach where he was Superintendent at Bay Tree Golf Course. Ruth was a teacher at NMB Primary and retired from there after thirty years. She was a charter member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and active with Meals on Wheels. She also supported Howard as they formed Strand Maintenance & Management and rented beach houses to college summer workers.

Survivors include her husband, Howard E. Hudson; daughter, Kellie Gypin; son, Michael Hudson; sister, Joyce Greene; and four grandchildren, Elaine "Lainey", Hagan, Hadley and Hayes.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm on Wednesday March 18 with funeral services at 2 pm in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1105 48th Avenue North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Ruth Greene HudsonOctober 19, 1942 - March 14, 2020Myrtle BeachRuth G. Hudson, 77, passed peacefully March 14, 2020 at Portside Grande Dunes, surrounded by her loving family.Born on October 19, 1942 in Salina, KS, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Kline Greene.Ruth attended a one-room grade school in Mentor, KS and high school in Salina. In 1964, she graduated from Wichita State University and married her husband of 56 years, Howard Hudson. Ruth began her teaching career in Title1 schools in Wichita. In 1973, she moved with Howard to North Myrtle Beach where he was Superintendent at Bay Tree Golf Course. Ruth was a teacher at NMB Primary and retired from there after thirty years. She was a charter member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and active with Meals on Wheels. She also supported Howard as they formed Strand Maintenance & Management and rented beach houses to college summer workers.Survivors include her husband, Howard E. Hudson; daughter, Kellie Gypin; son, Michael Hudson; sister, Joyce Greene; and four grandchildren, Elaine "Lainey", Hagan, Hadley and Hayes.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm on Wednesday March 18 with funeral services at 2 pm in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1105 48th Avenue North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.