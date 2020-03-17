Ruth Greene Hudson
October 19, 1942 - March 14, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Ruth G. Hudson, 77, passed peacefully March 14, 2020 at Portside Grande Dunes, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 19, 1942 in Salina, KS, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Kline Greene.
Ruth attended a one-room grade school in Mentor, KS and high school in Salina. In 1964, she graduated from Wichita State University and married her husband of 56 years, Howard Hudson. Ruth began her teaching career in Title1 schools in Wichita. In 1973, she moved with Howard to North Myrtle Beach where he was Superintendent at Bay Tree Golf Course. Ruth was a teacher at NMB Primary and retired from there after thirty years. She was a charter member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and active with Meals on Wheels. She also supported Howard as they formed Strand Maintenance & Management and rented beach houses to college summer workers.
Survivors include her husband, Howard E. Hudson; daughter, Kellie Gypin; son, Michael Hudson; sister, Joyce Greene; and four grandchildren, Elaine "Lainey", Hagan, Hadley and Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm on Wednesday March 18 with funeral services at 2 pm in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1105 48th Avenue North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2020