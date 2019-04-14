Ruth Ellen Griek
|
April 18, 1924- April 10, 2019
Georgetown
Ruth Ellen Laird Griek, 94, widow of Harold Castle Griek, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at Graves Station Baptist Church on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11AM. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home from 6PM-8PM. Burial will be held after the service in Florence National Cemetery.
Born in Queens, NY on April 18, 1924, Mrs. Griek was a daughter of the late Alexander John Laird and the late Anna Marie Probst Laird. Mrs. Griek was a retired school bus driver and a member of Graves Station Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet and needlepoint.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Ann Fenn of Georgetown and Susan Jean Umland of Dover, DE; three grandchildren, Tara Ann Fenn of Long Island, NY, Charles Mark Umland of Dover, DE, and William Jacob Umland of Newport, VA; one brother, Robert Laird of Surfside.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Edith Smith and Evelyn Grace Towne.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Graham Funeral Home (843) 527-4419.
Graham Funeral Home
2200 South Frasier Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
(843) 527-4419
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 14, 2019