Myrtle Beach

Ruth Isabel Marcello, 97, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.

Mrs. Marcello was born on April 7, 1921 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Clara Bartholomew. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, and bingo. Her passion was playing bridge, and she belonged to several bridge groups.

Mrs. Marcello was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Marcello; a brother, Chester Bartholomew; and great-granddaughter, Megan Carroll.

Survivors include a daughter, Carole Williams of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Kelly Carroll of Myrtle Beach, SC, Larry Mattocks, Brad Mattocks, and Ryan Williams all of Virginia Beach, VA; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Taylor, Blake, Hunter, Andrew, Jacob, Joshua, and Dylan; great great-grandchildren, Allison, Raegan, Phoebe, and Emma; and a sister, Sara Louise Adler of Sharpsville, PA.

A mass will be held 12:30pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City.

Memorial donations may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

