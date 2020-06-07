Ruth Parks Shumaker
Myrtle Beach, SC
Ruth Parks Shumaker, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after several years of declining health. She is now in heaven with the love of her life, Les, and resting in the presence of her Lord Jesus.
Mrs. Shumaker was born September 30, 1931 in Statesville to Bryant W. Parks and Anna Lillie Parks. Her husband, Lester Shumaker, preceded her in death and she is survived by her son, Scott Shumaker of Myrtle Beach.
She was an active member of Myrtle Beach First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle Beach Garden Club, and had served on the Board of the Salvation Army in Lexington, NC. She and her husband owned and operated Shumaker's Inc, a home furnishings business in Lexington, NC for more than 26 years. She always considered their customers were like extended family and knew many through second and third generations. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time at the beach, a delightful meal, fellowship with her family and friends, and loved sending cards.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 13 at Iredell Memorial Park, 2304 Shelton Ave, Statesville, NC with the Reverend Darrin Everhart officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myrtle Beach First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, or your local Salvation Army.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 7, 2020.