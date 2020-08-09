Samuel Jarod Timms

Dec 1, 1946 - August 3, 2020

Aiken, SC

Samuel Jarod Timms, (Sam) passed away August 3, 2020, in Aiken, South Carolina, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse Clarence Timms and Dorothy Shirley Timms of Aiken. Sam is survived by his wife Carol Burkhardt Timms of Aiken, SC; two brothers Michael Timms of Florence, SC and Patrick Timms of Myrtle Beach, SC. Two daughters Allison Timms of Atlanta, GA and Austin White (Abe) of North Myrtle Beach, one son Jarod Timms of Loris, SC. Two grandsons Abraham and Anderson White of North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Sam's love of all sports culminated in a dedication to football at Aiken Highschool and was recruited and played for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He began a career in golf while in the Air Force and meshed his love of talking to people and his golf career while working over 20 years as the head golf professional at Bay Tree Golf Plantation in North Myrtle Beach, which hosted many PGA, LPGA and USGA tournaments.

Sam's dedication to God was his love and hope in his later life, which he spoke of freely to those he loved.

No service will be held. Any memorial donations can be made to the SC Junior Golf Foudation.

"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory become's a treasure."

Author Unknown





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store