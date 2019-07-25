Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Funeral service 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Samuel Mayo "Buzz" Worsley

Myrtle Beach

Samuel Mayo "Buzz" Worsley, almost 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Kiefer Worsley, his three daughters and their husbands, along with eight grandchildren: eldest daughter Mary Delle Robinson, husband Dave, and their three children Abbey, Drew, and Audrey, of Bluffton, SC; middle daughter Becca Frank, husband Mark, and their two children Emma Claire and Evan, of Florence, SC; and his youngest daughter Christy Quincannon, husband Brian, and their three children Colin, Nathan, and Lyla, of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves behind his brother Billy Worsley, 87, of Washington, NC…and hundreds of friends and extended family. Buzz loved and was loved so much by so many.

Born in Oak City, North Carolina on August 25, 1937, Buzz was the youngest of six children to Nathan Wilbur and Margaret Barrett Worsley. He attended North Carolina State University, then served in the Army. After serving, he transferred to and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in accounting. He and Marilyn were married December 20, 1961, during his years at ECU.

Buzz was in the automobile and people business all of his life. He worked for numerous car dealerships over the years in accounting, finance, ownership, and general management. Upon retiring from Hadwin-White Buick GMC Subaru, he continued working as a part-time accounting consultant with Addy Harbor Dodge.

Buzz was a member of Surfside United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Jason's House or Mobile Meals, ministries of SUMC. The best way to honor his life and memory is to love well—and share your stories. Buzz's funeral celebration will be held Saturday, July 27 at 2pm at Goldfinch Funeral Home. The family will receive guests following the ceremony in the Goldfinch Celebration Center.



Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





