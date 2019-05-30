Sandra Hurd (1956 - 2019)
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandra G. Hurd
Little River, SC
Sandra G. Hurd, born December 2, 1956 in Norfolk, VA, finished her battle with cancer on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 62. She was the daughter of the late Rose G. Hadnot and Kenneth G. Thompson.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was the owner of Mirror Image Salon of Suffolk, VA for 20 years, and a Redken Sales Educator for 16 years. Sandra also was the former Virginia District Governor of the Pilot Club International from 1997 to 1998.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard H. Hurd; son, Sean G. Hurd; two brothers, Kenneth G. Thompson Jr, and twin brother, Randy Thompson; her nephews, Kenneth G. Thompson III, Daniel Thompson, and Dustin Thompson; sister-in-law, Sharyn I. Hurd; and mother-in-law, Beatrice W. Hurd.
A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to the .
An online guest book is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 30, 2019
