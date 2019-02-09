Sandra M. Morris
Pawleys Island
Sandra McGovern Morris age 71, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Born in Boissavein, VA, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Esther McGovern. Mrs. Morris loved her family, gardening, planting flowers and bird watching. She had a green thumb and a heart of gold. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Reginald Morris; a sister, Linda Braswell and a brother, James McGovern.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Snead and son- in-law, Rayner; a sister, Patsy Hooks; a nephew, Michael Hooks and a niece, Chrissie Booth and Chris and her favorite pets, J.R., Sadie and Sam.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Society, www.pancan.org
