Sandra T. Matson
|
January 5, 1953-March 19, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sandra T. Matson 66 passed away March 19, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 5pm at McMillan-Small FH. To read the full obit please go to www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 22, 2019