Service Information Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South Myrtle Beach , SC 29577 (843)-293-4505 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South Myrtle Beach , SC 29577 Service 3:00 PM Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South Myrtle Beach , SC 29577

Sandra D. (Collins) McNutt

August 23, 1942 - August 17, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Mrs. Sandra D (Collins) McNutt, age 76, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Embrace Hospice, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Sandra was born on August 23, 1942 in Conway, SC to the late Ernest B. Collins, Sr. and Lila L. Bordeaux Collins.

A "True" Myrtle Beach Native, She was a 1960 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.

On February 15, 1961, she married USAF Airman, Arthur J. (Joe) McNutt which in those days was considered taboo for a local girl to marry a GI. Nevertheless, she was a faithful military wife traveling to bases in Germany, Texas and Sumter, SC and remaining by his side as he served in Vietnam. They returned to Myrtle Beach in 1975. "They" would retire from the Air Force in 1977 after 20 years. That marriage gave them their Sons, Joey McNutt (1964) and Infant Son Chad (1974) who passed away on the same date she passed, 45 years earlier (August 17, 1974).

Sandra then went to work for MWR at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base for many years until she retired again. She, along with Joe, was very involved with the local and national DAV chapters helping disabled veterans.

Sandra was also a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and would witness to anyone she would come in contact with. She also witnessed to those she met at her Book Ministry which she oversaw for many years at the Myrtle Beach Flea Market. Over the years she developed long and loving relationships with her church family, particularly her beloved small group.

Sandra was predeceased by her mother and father, her husband, her infant son, Chad Alan McNutt (June 1, 1974-August 17, 1974), her Brother Ernest B. "Ernie" Collins and Brother Terry W. Collins.

Sandra is survived by her Son Joey McNutt and Wife Sally, Granddaughters Jessica Wetherell (Alex), Lexy McNutt and Coley McNutt, Great Grandchildren, Jackson and Greer Wetherell and beloved Sister in Law Joy Collins. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her beloved Church small group. The family would also like to give a very special thank you to her caregiver Kim Dawson.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Michael officiating. The family will receive friends Friday 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home.



