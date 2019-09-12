Sandra Obuszewski
March 28, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Sandra Obuszewski, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach. She was born on March 28, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Michael & Adele (Housey) John.
Sandra is reunited in death with her husband, Mr. Robert Obuszewski.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC with inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will greet friends on Friday September 13, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00pm at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A prayer service will be held at 6:30PM.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 12, 2019