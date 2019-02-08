Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Paffenback. View Sign



June 20, 1935-February 1, 2019

Conway

Sandra Jean Roth Paffenback, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Mrs. Paffenback was born on June 20, 1935 in Schenectady, New York, and was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Paffenback, and grandson, Adam Figlewski.

Mrs. Paffenback began her career at General Electric Company in Schenectady before marrying and becoming a homemaker. After raising her children, she became a buyer for WaldenBooks. Upon retiring and moving to Conway, South Carolina, she was an active member of the Conway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed square dancing, golf, bridge, arts and crafts, and travel.

She is survived by daughter Victoria Figlewski, son Michael Paffenback and wife Beth, and daughter Laurie Hochberg and husband Paul. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Pamela DePasquale and husband Frank. Mrs. Paffenback leaves ten grandchildren: Jason (wife Katrina), Kristen (husband Daniel) Jeffrey, Lauren, Luke (wife Deanna), Nathan (wife Rebecca), Steven, Matthew, Samantha, and Jennifer, as well as six great-grandchildren: Landon, Brynn, Adelynn, Logan, Theodore, and Arlo. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Conway Medical Center Foundation (

Please sign an online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.





Sandra Jean Roth PaffenbackJune 20, 1935-February 1, 2019ConwaySandra Jean Roth Paffenback, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Mrs. Paffenback was born on June 20, 1935 in Schenectady, New York, and was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Paffenback, and grandson, Adam Figlewski.Mrs. Paffenback began her career at General Electric Company in Schenectady before marrying and becoming a homemaker. After raising her children, she became a buyer for WaldenBooks. Upon retiring and moving to Conway, South Carolina, she was an active member of the Conway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed square dancing, golf, bridge, arts and crafts, and travel.She is survived by daughter Victoria Figlewski, son Michael Paffenback and wife Beth, and daughter Laurie Hochberg and husband Paul. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Pamela DePasquale and husband Frank. Mrs. Paffenback leaves ten grandchildren: Jason (wife Katrina), Kristen (husband Daniel) Jeffrey, Lauren, Luke (wife Deanna), Nathan (wife Rebecca), Steven, Matthew, Samantha, and Jennifer, as well as six great-grandchildren: Landon, Brynn, Adelynn, Logan, Theodore, and Arlo. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Conway Medical Center Foundation ( cmcfoundationsc.com ).Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close