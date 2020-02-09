Sandra K. Strauber
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sandra K. Strauber died peacefully on Friday morning just after a great storm passed over Myrtle Beach. Born in the Bronx in November 1943, she worked as a teacher of French and English in New York, Florida, and Ohio. She was an activist for civil and workers' rights her entire life, and a fan of all of the arts. She moved to Myrtle Beach in 1990 and was for many years the property manager of the Watermark on Porcher Drive. She goes to join her husband Bob Strauber, her parents Alice and Tom Kehoe, her sister Mary Jo Gies, her brother Tim Kehoe, her friend Joyce May of Myrtle Beach, and cats Tigger, Shaunessy, and Alex. She is survived by her son Chris Strauber of Massachusetts, her sister Judy Martin of Myrtle Beach, sisters Ellen Batterton of New York and Nancy Kehoe of California, and other family from New York, California, Virginia, and Finland.
There will be a service at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach, followed by visitation with the family. They ask that instead of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, jrdf.org.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2020