Sarah C. Strawbridge
Myrtle Beach
Sarah Colleen Strawbridge age 91, loving mother passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greensboro, NC, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Miriam Lackey. Sarah was an avid bowler loved to travel, she also enjoyed sports including golf, and Cleveland sports teams and was always ready with a good joke.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Strawbridge of Myrtle Beach.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held in Ohio.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 29, 2019