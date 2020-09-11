Sarah Mae Roberts Floyd
August 22, 1930-September 8, 2020
Aynor
Sarah Roberts Floyd, age 90, passed away peacefully at Conway Medical Center following a short illness with her loving daughter, Ann, holding her hand and her son, Bert, stroking her hair. She left for Heaven to join the love of her life, her departed husband, Robert M. Floyd, Sr,
Born August 22, 1930 in the Dog Bluff Community, she was the daughter of the late James Luck and Anna Doyle Roberts. Sarah was away from her Dog Bluff roots only briefly while attending Winthrop and Coker Colleges and after marrying Robert, while they resided in Columbia as he completed his degree from the University of South Carolina following World War II.
Upon his graduation, they returned home, and Sarah became the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother in the entire world, so say her children. She was always devoted to her church, Pisgah United Methodist Church where she spent countless hours caring for those in need in her community, reflecting her deep love for Jesus.
Sarah was a saintly woman that will be dearly missed by her family and everyone that knew her. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William Henry "Bill" Roberts and his wife, Erva Lee and James Doyle Roberts; and a sister, Betty Roberts Hucks and her husband, Collin.
Those left behind include her first born, Robert M. Floyd, Jr. and wife, Rebecca; her daughter, Anna Floyd Power and husband, Charles; five grandsons that called her "Gaboo", Robert M. Floyd, III, Charles Ricks Floyd, Charles Griffeth Power, Andrew Floyd Power, and James Luck Power; a great-grandson, Robert M. Floyd, IV; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Patricia Floyd; and many nieces and nephews that she loved with all of heart.
A private family service will be held with a memorial service at Pisgah UMC post COVID-19.
Memorial donations may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 1600 Pisgah Church Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
