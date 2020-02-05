Sarah Sawyer Lawton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sarah Lee Sawyer Lawton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born March 16, 1935 in Mullins, SC, she was a daughter of the late Olin M. and Ernestine Collins Sawyer.
Sarah graduated from Marion High School in Marion, SC and from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, TN with a bachelor's degree, where she was crowned "Miss Sweetheart Queen" in 1957.
Sarah moved to Myrtle Beach in 1972 where she worked at Myrtle Beach High School for 25 years as secretary in the guidance office and was a volunteer at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church where she will best be remembered by her love of people. She was kind to everyone and was always concerned about the needs of others. Sarah had many friends and her daily Christian walk with her Lord was very evident. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include a son, James Wesley "Jim" Lawton; grandson, James Kirk "Jake" Lawton, III; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Marie & Madison Taylor Lawton; two sisters, Shelby S. (Emory) Boette of Columbia, SC and Hazel S. Rogers of Mullins; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Olin M. Sawyer, Jr., William Howard Sawyer, & Boyd Jasper "BJ" Sawyer and two sisters, Magdalene S. Drew & Mary Alice S. Meredith.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronny Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM in Devotion Gardens in Mullins.
Memorials may be made to Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 5, 2020