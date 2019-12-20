Guest Book View Sign Service Information Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc 1200 10Th Ave Neptune , NJ 07753 (732)-775-0028 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc 1200 10Th Ave Neptune , NJ 07753 View Map Send Flowers Notice



December 27, 1957- December 16, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Scott I. Rosenberg , 61, of Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly Ocean, NJ) passed away on Monday, December 16,2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long, courageous fight with brain cancer.

Scott was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Bradley Beach, NJ. Before moving to Myrtle Beach, SC, in 2008, he lived in Ocean Township, NJ. Scott enjoyed a 36 year career with the United States Postal Service, serving as a supervisor in Marlboro and postmaster in Eatontown and Red Bank, NJ, as well as Conway and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Scott graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1975. He had a contagious smile and a special sense of humor. Scott was dedicated to helping others succeed. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and most of all golf. Anyone who joined him on a golf course was jealous of his high baby draw and how far he could hit the ball, and he made sure to let those playing with him know that they were still further away from the hole. Scott was inducted into the USSSA New Jersey Sports Hall of Fame in November 2016, in the Male Player Category for softball.

Scott was predeceased by his mother, Hetty (Jacobs) Rosenberg. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Theresa ( Piciullo) Rosenberg, his daughter Kimberly and her husband, Terence Bodak,Tinton Falls, NJ, and his son, Brian Rosenberg, Tinton Falls, NJ. He is also survived by his father, Harold Rosenberg, Ocean Grove, NJ; his brothers and their spouses, Robert and Teresa Rosenberg, Bradley Beach, NJ, Barry and Meredith Rosenberg, Neptune, NJ, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Francioni, Taylor, and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Avenue, Neptune, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4-8pm. Private cremation and inurnment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, his family request that you make a donation in his memory to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at the Duke Cancer Institute: 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701, or online at



