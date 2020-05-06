Scott Rast
Murrells Inlet
Scott Rast, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Hartsville, SC, he was the son of Paul Michael and Vickie (Bright) Rast who survive him. He was a graduate of Hartsville High School and had a diversified academic background attending Coastal Carolina University, Johnson and Wales University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. A caring man, he was an avid reader and loved music and the arts.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his loving sister Kristen of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held privately by Scott's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scott's name to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign the family's guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 6, 2020.