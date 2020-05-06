Scott Rast
Murrells Inlet
Scott Rast, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Hartsville, SC, he was the son of Paul Michael and Vickie (Bright) Rast who survive him. He was a graduate of Hartsville High School and had a diversified academic background attending Coastal Carolina University, Johnson and Wales University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. A caring man, he was an avid reader and loved music and the arts.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his loving sister Kristen of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held privately by Scott's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scott's name to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign the family's guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Anne Rast
Family
May 5, 2020
Scott was a wonderful person and always found humor in every situation. I remember the days in Garden City Beach, S.C. We always had fun in whatever we were doing. You will be missed heavily. My sincere condolences to the Rast family: Uncle Michael, Aunt Vickie, and Cousin Kristen. I love you guys!!
Kevin Rast
Family
