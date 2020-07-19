1/1
Sebastian Cabot Carlton
1927 - 2020
November 5, 1927 - July 13, 2020
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sebastian Cabot Carlton, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 13, 2020. Named after his grandfather, he was the first child born to Perry Harmon Carlton and Laura Edith Tucker Carlton on November 5, 1927, in Albemarle, North Carolina. Everyone affectionately called him "Cabe".
Cabe graduated from Albemarle High School in 1944. After graduation, he attended Wake Forest University for a year, took two years off to serve in the Marine Corps and then went back to finish up a Bachelor of Science in Business.
After college, Cabe was offered a position in sales for Sinclair Oil Company in 1950 in Raleigh, NC. He was promoted and transferred throughout his tenure with Sinclair to New Bern, NC; Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; Columbia, SC; Baltimore, MD; St. Louis, MO and Kansas City, KS. He served as Regional Sales Manager for Sinclair Oil in the Kansas City area and managed 18 states from 1971 until his retirement. He was deeply respected by officials of Sinclair Oil Corporation and the professionals with whom he worked.
Cabe married Joanne Liles of Raleigh in 1953. They had four daughters together: twins, Laura Tracy Carlton-Nagel and Sydney Jo Carlton Martin; Mary Christian Carlton Bennett and Rebecca Liles Carlton. They were married for 25 years.
He married Melinda Rae Brand of Kansas City in 1980. They were married for 40 years making their home in Myrtle Beach, SC in their senior years.
Cabe was devoted to God, his family and his country. He will be remembered for his quick wit, incredible sense of humor, the best, most memorable laugh ever, faithfulness to the Methodist Church and love of all things football and baseball related (Go KC Chiefs and KC Royals!). He loved socializing with his friends and brought joy and laughter to those around him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melinda Carlton, of the home in Myrtle Beach, SC; his devoted younger sister, Mrs. Walter McLawhorn (Faye) of Albemarle, NC; daughters, Tracy in Wichita, KS, Sydney in Olathe, KS, Chris (husband Scott) in Keller, TX, and Becky of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, Daniel Nagel (wife Stacey) of Wichita, KS, and Matthew Nagel (Shannin Moffat) of Olathe, KS; Collin Martin of Olathe, KS, and Adam Martin of Detroit, MI; Ryan Bennett of Keller, TX, and granddaughter, Kelli Bennett Lopez (husband David) of Austin, TX; and four great-grandsons, Keith, Colt and Connor Nagel of Wichita, KS, and Dean Nagel of Olathe, KS; nephews John McLawhorn of Coronado, CA, and Jim McLawhorn of Concord, NC, and a niece Ann McLawhorn Wilson of Mount Pleasant, NC.
Graveside services were held at Fairview Memorial Cemetery, 1425 E. Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001 on July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to Central United Methodist Church, 172 North 2nd Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28004; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.


Published in The Sun News on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 17, 2020
I hadn't seen Cabe in many, many years. Saw him a few times when my brother, Scott and wife, Chris (one of Cabe's daughters), were married and living in the Kansas City area. During the few occasions I saw him, I could tell that he loved his family very much. He was quite the conversationalist, always had a smile on his face, made me feel like I had known him forever. My condolences to the Carlton family. May they find some comfort with all their wonderful memories of Cabe.
Kathy (Bennett) Brokaw
Acquaintance
