I hadn't seen Cabe in many, many years. Saw him a few times when my brother, Scott and wife, Chris (one of Cabe's daughters), were married and living in the Kansas City area. During the few occasions I saw him, I could tell that he loved his family very much. He was quite the conversationalist, always had a smile on his face, made me feel like I had known him forever. My condolences to the Carlton family. May they find some comfort with all their wonderful memories of Cabe.

Kathy (Bennett) Brokaw

