November 27, 1937-February 8, 2019
Conway
Serena T. Johnson, age 81, widow of the late Baynard A. Johnson, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Embrace Hospice House, surrounded by family.
Born November 27, 1937 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Benjamin Tindal and Serena Johnson Tindal. Mrs. Johnson was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith. She was the owner and operator of Little Robin's Nursery for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband of 38 years, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by brothers, Harvey B. Tindal, Willie Tindal, Tillman Tindal, and Radd Dew and one sister, Mary Frances Dew.
Surviving are one son, Baynard A. "Andy" Johnson, Jr. (Tanasha) of Conway; two daughters, Darlene J. Peavy (Joseph Carl) and Sandy Knight (Bobby), all of Conway; four grandchildren, Christopher Peavy, William Smith, Bailey Smith, and Brier Johnson; one great granddaughter, Madelyn Graham; a brother, Jerry Tindal of NC; and a sister, Willie Mae "Bug" Roberts of Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2019