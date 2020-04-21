Seth Garner Squires
July 30, 1981-April 19, 2020
Aynor
Mr. Seth Garner Squires, age 38, passed away April 19, 2020. Mr. Squires was predeceased by his father, Glenn Garner Squires, and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Leitha James. Seth graduated from Clemson University in 2004 where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho (National Agriculture Fraternity). He attended Bakers Chapel Baptist Church. Mr. Squires loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, fellowshipping, and farming with his grandfather. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Jackie Hardwick, his paternal grandparents, Garner and Beth Squires, one brother, Garth Squires (Heather), one sister, Amanda Hardwick (Ira), his nephews, Jackson Hardwick, Hayes Hardwick, Caleb Squires, Hayden Squires, Hudson Squires, a special aunt and uncle, Ricky and Dixie Ray, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousin, and extended family. Memorials can be made in Seth's Memory to Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road Boone, NC 28607. The family truly regrets that due to the coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral service for Seth will be held private on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Todd and Josh Johnson officiating. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2020