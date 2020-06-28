SGM (Ret.) John Lindon BellamyJanuary 5, 1941 - June 23, 2020EvansSignal School SGM (Ret.) John Lindon Bellamy, 79, of Evans, GA went to his Heavenly resting place on June 23, 2020. Sgt. Maj. Bellamy was born on Jan. 5, 1941, in Conway, SC. He was the son of John Leon and Leila Bell Richardson Bellamy. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Keever Bellamy. He was a member of Christway Christian Church, Martinez, GA., where he managed the church food pantry.In 1958, he enlisted in the US Army where he served 30 plus years including the Vietnam War. Sgt. Maj. Bellamy was awarded the Legion Of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal With Palm, and various other medals.He is survived by sons: John Michael Bellamy ( Petra ) of Germany and John Leo Bellamy of Georgia.; grandsons: Justin Bellamy of Germany, John Lindon Bellamy of Georgia; brother: Leon Bellamy (Beverly) of Pelion, SC.; sisters: Toby Taylor, Lola Rabon, Peggy Shoup, Lanna Harris, Lita Hendrick, and Debbie Hardin all of Columbia, SC.A service will be held at 12:00 P.M. June 30, 2020 at Christway Christian Church in Martinez, GA. Viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M prior to the service. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.Please sign the guestbook and send condolences atPLATT'S FUNERAL HOME337 NORTH BELAIR ROADEVANS, GA, 30809