Sharon Burns (1947 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Cremation Services Direct
9506 Hwy 707
Myrtle Beach, SC
Notice
Sharon M. Burns
February 27, 1947-February 24, 2020
Surfside Beach, Sc
Sharon M. Burns, 72, of Surfside Beach, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Cremation Services Direct, 9506 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Cremation Services Direct of Myrtle Beach (843-651-1194) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2020
