Shelby Jean Graham Thompkins
September 22, 1936 - August 7, 2020
Conway
Shelby Jean Graham Thompkins, 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 22, 1936 in Conway, a daughter of the late Murry Rollin and Mamie Ellen Richardson Singleton.
She was also predeceased by her first husband of twenty-three years, Laris M. Graham and second husband of thirty-four years, Gerald Edward Thompkins, Sr.; step-daughter, Sandra Thompkins Gattis (Marvin); siblings, George W. Singleton, Henry Rollin Singleton and Bonnie Faye Singleton Todd; son-in-law, Gerald Russell; maternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Capps Richardson and paternal grandparents, William and Laura Martin Singleton.
Shelby served as a pianist and organist for over seventy years, mainly at Oakey Swamp Baptist Church in Conway and Lakewood PHC in Socastee. She loved her family, fishing, vegetable gardening, reading, giving piano lessons, and especially worshiping her Lord and Savior through playing music at her churches.
Mrs. Thompkins is survived by her children, L. Randy Graham (Connie) of Conway, Kathy J. Long (Wendell) of Conway, S. Lorraine Howard (Donny) of Conway and Myra D. Russell of NC; step-children in Socastee, G. Edward Thompkins, Jr, Linda Causey (Craig), and George Anthony (Andy) Thompkins; sisters, Gloria Irma Singleton and Deena Singleton Leake; ten grandchildren, plus four step grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, plus ten step great grandchildren; and one step great-great grandchild. In the Thompkin's family Shelby has 7 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There are many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Graveside Service will be held 11am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Graham Cemetery on Hampton Road with Rev. Kirby Winstead and Rev. Tim McKenzie officiating.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com
.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.