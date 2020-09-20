Shirley Bateman

Shirley BatemanN. Myrtle Beach, SCShirley Bateman, 84, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, died peacefully in her sleep following an illness. Born outside of Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from Memphis State and worked in retail fashion purchasing. She married Dr. Robert O. Bateman, whom she met while he was attending University of Tennessee for Medical School. She loved to travel, watch sports, and read.She is survived by her son, Garrett Bateman, daughter, Geneva Paliwodzinski and her husband, David, and her two grandchildren, Mia and Lucas. She will join her beloved husband Robert O. and will be greatly missed.