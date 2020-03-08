Shirley G. Johnson
Murrells Inlet
Shirley Gasque Johnson, our beloved mother received her angel wings on the morning of Friday, March 6, 2020. She will be remembered for her unconditional love and witty personality. Shirley was fortunate enough to leave this world with her family holding her hand. She will be forever missed by all. She was a proud CCU graduate. She enjoyed her career of 30 years as a register nurse at Conway Medical Center. Shirley attended Marion Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grand. She enjoyed fishing in Woodbury with Harry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Johnson; a sister, Curlie Norton and brothers, Joseph and Jesse James Gasque.
Survivors include a daughter, Tamara (Michael) Ridgeway and a son, Glenn (Marlaina) Johnson; great grandchild, Scarlett Elvis; grandchildren, Bryson Messer, Keaton Messer, Peyton Johnson, Bryar Johnson Jordan Ridgeway, Lexi Ridgeway, Anthony Ross, and Morgan Gilliam; Harry Jordan her loving partner of 20 years and his family; sisters, Fannie Ellis (Charlie), Sheila Gasque, Annie Register (Dan) and several loving nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2020