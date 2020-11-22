So sorry to hear about Shirley’s passing. She was a wonderful Christian person. She was an asset to the Loris Garden Club. She will be missed by everyone. The family will continue to be in our prayers.
Dorothy Richardson
Friend
November 20, 2020
