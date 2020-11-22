1/
Shirley Huggins
Shirley Huggins
November 19, 2020
Loris, South Carolina - Mrs. Shirley Holt Huggins died Nov. 19, 2020. See www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com for service details.



Published in The Sun News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about Shirley’s passing. She was a wonderful Christian person. She was an asset to the Loris Garden Club. She will be missed by everyone. The family will continue to be in our prayers.
Dorothy Richardson
Friend
