Shirley Irene Rollf Gober
March 10, 1937 - August 15, 2020
Merrills Inlet, SC.
Shirley Irene Rollf Gober, 83, formerly of Troutman, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Merrills Inlet, SC, due to complications of COVID-19.
She was born on March 10, 1937 in Buchanan, MI, to the late Floyd and Bernice Bristol Rollf. She graduated from Buchanan High School in MI and was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, SC where she was a leader for the Lord and a member of the American Legion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gober and five sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Joe H. Gober; children, Mike Gober of Statesville, NC, Lori Snyder and William Gober both of Merrills Inlet, SC; brothers, Butch and Russel Rollf; sister, Deanna Pinkerton; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Gober family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
