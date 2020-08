Shirley Irene Rollf GoberMarch 10, 1937 - August 15, 2020Merrills Inlet, SC.Shirley Irene Rollf Gober, 83, formerly of Troutman, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Merrills Inlet, SC, due to complications of COVID-19.She was born on March 10, 1937 in Buchanan, MI, to the late Floyd and Bernice Bristol Rollf. She graduated from Buchanan High School in MI and was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, SC where she was a leader for the Lord and a member of the American Legion.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gober and five sisters.She is survived by her husband, Joe H. Gober; children, Mike Gober of Statesville, NC, Lori Snyder and William Gober both of Merrills Inlet, SC; brothers, Butch and Russel Rollf; sister, Deanna Pinkerton; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren.No services will be held at this time.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Gober family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com