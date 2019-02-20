Smith "Smitty" Crow, III
April 2, 1952 - February 18, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Smith "Smitty" Crow, III, husband of Susan Kendrick Crow, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
He was born April 2, 1952 in Lexington, NC a son of the late Smith, Jr. and Evelyn Turner Crow.
Smitty loved his family and enjoyed all kinds of sports and music. Most of all he was proud to be a friend of Bill's for 28 years. He was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church.
Survivors including his wife are: one daughter, Hellen Henderson of Greenville, SC; one step-daughter, Nancy Jean Flannery and husband, Jeff of Greenville, SC; one sister, Patricia Johnson and husband, Bill of Rock Hill, SC; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Alano Club, 906 67th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2019