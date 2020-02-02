Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonya Dziubak. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Sonya Dziubak

November 14, 1939 – January 30, 2020

Murrells Inlet

Sonya Dziubak, 80, of Murrells Inlet, passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved husband by her side on January 30, 2020. She was born November 14, 1939 in Yonkers, New York, daughter of the late Joseph Bolinsky and Wanda (Kolkowski) Bolinsky.

In life, Sonya worked as a bookkeeper in the publishing industry for many years. She was an avid reader and loved playing golf. Sonya was very active in her community and especially enjoyed working with young people. She often tutored high school students and was the high school PTA president at West Lake High School in New York. She was also an instructor and leader for both the Girl Scouts and the Cub Scouts. Above all else, Sonya enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved with all her heart.

Left behind to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 61 years, Mr. Jerry Dziubak of Murrells Inlet, her son Russell Dziubak (Toni Ann) of Surfside Beach, daughter Valerie Abrams (Scott) of Lake Lincolndale, NY and of course her dear grandchildren Allison and Elizabeth Dziubak and Michael Abrams.

A funeral service to honor Sonya will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet at 2:00 PM. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.

To view this information online or to express words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit,

Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is honored to be assisting the family.





