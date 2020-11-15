1/
Spencer P. Murph
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Spencer P. Murph
August 3, 1937 - November 13, 2020
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Spencer P. Murph "Sonny" born August 3, 1937, passed away November 13, 2020.
Those that knew Sonny know he loved fast cars, moonshine, shagging, telling a tall tale, playing cards, booze cruisin', and Martha, his wife of 61 years. From humble beginnings, he rose to become the head equipment maintenance engineer with Kelly Springfield in a career that spanned 29 years. There was not a project whether it be electrical, plumbing, carpentry, mechanical or automotive that Sonny couldn't tackle masterfully. He was very curious and wanted to know how everything worked. His latest accomplishment was his beloved iPhone.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Martha and is survived by his sons; Jeryl Murph and David Murph (Feebee); and 4 grandchildren. He also leaves a legion of friends, most notably "Pop's Posse" Larry Allen, Geno Yow, Bob Sanders, Aubrey Brakefield, Bill Roehl and Jerry Taylor.
The family is deeply indebted to Larry and Etta Earl Allen and Robyn Cain for their love and neighborly care of Sonny.
It can be said for sure (and Sonny would certainly tell you) he wasn't just a pretty face!
Per Sonny's request, there will be no service and if you wish to honor his memory please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
A guestbook is available at leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.


Published in The Sun News on Nov. 15, 2020.
