Stanley Evans
1925 - 2020
Stanley J. Evans, Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Stanley John Evans, Jr., age 94 ½, passed peacefully with family at Embrace Hospice on July 5, 2020, after living the last 1 ½ years with Portside Assisted Living providing exceptional care. "He did it his way" showing us all how to die with dignity. He was born in Minneapolis, MN December 17, 1925 of immigrant parents. He served in the US Navy as a First Class Radio Operator during WWII. He then worked for the Public Health Service as a Systems Analyst, trying to improve the health of the average American. He enjoyed talking politics, sports, chess, chocolate milkshakes and the occasional good Manhattan with Filet Mignon. He was happy to spar with anyone about the US Constitution and need for reform. He travelled the world with wife, Sara, and then after her passing with Noriko, his second love.
He was predeceased by 5 siblings, his wife, Sara, of 54 years of marriage, and his son, Timothy. He is survived by 3 children, Nancy, Charles, and Gregory; 7 grandchildren, Brian, Jennifer, Blake, Crystal, Brent, Jeffrey, and Rose; 1 great-grandson, Alec; 2 sisters, Carol and Marilyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 8, 2020.
