Stanley Munday, Sr.

October 9, 1942-March 11, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Stanley Wilson Munday, Sr., previously of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, after a very tenacious battle with Dementia. Stan's beloved spouse, Jane Munday, predeceased him on February 12, 2016.

Stan was born October 9, 1942, in Dickerson, MD, to the late Turner G. and Lillie (Painter) Munday.

He grew up in Olney, MD and at the age of nineteen joined the U.S.

Stan will be remembered by his sons, Stanley W. Munday, Jr. (Cathleen) of Thurmont, MD and Richard W. Munday, Sr.; grandchildren Hunter Munday, Myersville, MD, Jennifer M. Toms (Michael) of Thurmont, MD, and Richard W. Munday, Jr. of Mt. Airy, MD; brothers, Donald Munday (Pat) Myrtle Beach, SC and Charles Munday of Jefferson, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. Stan is also survived by his beloved friends Tim Duncan of Myrtle Beach, SC and Harvey Moore of Adamstown, MD.

He was predeceased by his son, David E. Munday, and his brother, Walter G. Munday.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD 20838

Interment will follow in Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 15120 Turkey Foot Road, Darnestown, MD 20878.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stan's name to the or a charity of the donor's choosing.



22111 Beallsville Road

Barnesville , MD 20838

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.