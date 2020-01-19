Stephan Michael Falkowski
February 9, 1961 - January 16, 2020
Longs, SC
Stephan Michael Falkowski, age 58, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Florence McLeod Regional Hospital .
Mr. Falkowski was born February 9, 1961, a son of the late Gustave and Bridget Lynch Falkowski . He was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force where he was a staff sergeant. He was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Mary Falkowski.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Falkowski of Longs, a daughter, Deby Falkowski of Longs, a son, Michael Falkowski (Crissy) of Conway, two grandchildren, Madalynn Falkowski and Carl Overcasher, both of Longs, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be sent to Beautiful Gate Lodge, 1929 Hwy 9 Bus. E, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 19, 2020