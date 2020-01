Stephan Michael FalkowskiFebruary 9, 1961 - January 16, 2020Longs, SCStephan Michael Falkowski, age 58, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Florence McLeod Regional Hospital .Mr. Falkowski was born February 9, 1961, a son of the late Gustave and Bridget Lynch Falkowski . He was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force where he was a staff sergeant. He was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Mary Falkowski.Survivors include his wife, Patty Falkowski of Longs, a daughter, Deby Falkowski of Longs, a son, Michael Falkowski (Crissy) of Conway, two grandchildren, Madalynn Falkowski and Carl Overcasher, both of Longs, and many other family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.Memorials may be sent to Beautiful Gate Lodge, 1929 Hwy 9 Bus. E, Loris, SC 29569.Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.