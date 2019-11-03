Stephen Abel
Myrtle Beach
Stephen A. Abel ("Steve"), age 45 of Myrtle Beach, passed away October, 29, 2019 at his residence.
Born October 27, 1974 in Alexandria, VA, he is the son of Thomas and Jane Abel. Steve was a devoted husband, father, and friend who was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a classic car enthusiast. He is preceded in death by his son, Jackson Abel.
Steve is survived by his parents; his wife of 20 years, Tara; daughters Lilly, Emily, and Caroline; brothers Thomas (Kiersten) and Edward, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday November 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 3, 2019