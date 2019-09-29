Stephen Paul Bevis
June 05, 1971 - September 25, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Stephen Paul Bevis, 48, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 05, 1971 in Miami, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Lord's Chapel, 900 62nd Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Memorials may be made to Christian Mission Outreach, 900 62nd Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 29, 2019