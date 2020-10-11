1/1
Stephen Kurucz
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen H. Kurucz
April 8th, 1947-October 2nd, 2020
Myrtle Beach
On Friday, October 2, 2020, Stephen H. Kurucz, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73. Steve was born on April 8, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Stephen and Elda Kurucz. He was a proud Veteran, serving 4 years as a Sargent in the United States Air Force. Stephen and Deborah were married on June 24, 1978. Stephen's proudest accomplishment, aside from his duty to his country, was his loving family, and he worked 35 years in the food industry and public-school system to support those he loved.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Stephen, and his mother Elda. He is survived by his wife Deborah, his two children Kelly and Casey, his grand-children Jaren, Lauren, and Adalyn, his sister Judy, as well as nieces, a nephew, and many cousins and extended family.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Lewis Crematory at 1 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project in his name.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, LLC
4947 Highway 17 South Bypass
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 294-0011
Memories & Condolences
