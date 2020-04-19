Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Rhodes. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Stephen Carl Rhodes

January 19,1940- March 24,2020

Sunset Beach NC

Stephen Carl Rhodes 80 passed away on March 24,2020 after a short illness He was born in Spartanburg SC to the late Dusty and Francis Rhodes. He is preceded in death by the love of his life and mother of his four children Sheila Rhodes and son Jeffrey "Jay" Rhodes. He is survived by two sons Steve Rhodes Jr and Mike Rhodes and one daughter Susan Crutchfield and husband Paul. Steve had one beloved granddaughter Kaleigh Rhodes and five grandsons Landon, Andrew, Jason, Joshua and Reese Steve founded the Icebox Company in 1984 an invented the EZ Bagger. He was a prominent businessman in Myrtle Beach for 50 years. He was an avid shagger his whole life and loved listening to oldies on his jukebox. He was a very generous man loved by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



