Stephen Roberts

Stephen Morton Roberts
Myrtle Beach, SC
Stephen Morton Roberts, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roberts; two daughters, Ilene O'Neil (Robert O'Neil) and Michelle Margolis; eight grandchildren, Alexander O'Neil, Jacob O'Neil, Mathew O'Neil (US Air Force), Gabriel O'Neil, Lillian O'Neil, Zachary Margolis, Nathan Margolis, and Charlie Margolis. He was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin Margolis and first wife, Francine Roberts.
Graveside service will be held at the City of Homes Cemetery in Springfield, MA.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.msfh.net
