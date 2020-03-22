Steve George Tompkins
April 27, 1945 - March 17, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Steve George Tompkins, 74, of North Myrtle Beach, SC died March 17, 2020 at his residence. Born April 27, 1945 in Myrtle Beach, SC, he was a son of the late George W. and Burnell (Brown) Tompkins of Conway, SC. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 36 years, Vanessa (Simmons) Tompkins who he loved dearly.
Steve proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
Steve is survived by his son, Steven "Tim" Tompkins also a native of Myrtle Beach, SC.
In honor of Steve, donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 in his memory.
Https://www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com/how-you-can-help/donate/
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 22, 2020