Steven Franks
1954 - 2020
Steven M. Franks
December 15, 1954 - October 23, 2020
Conway
Mr. Steven M. Franks, 65, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at McLeod Loris Hospital following an extended illness.
Born December 15, 1954 in Corona, CA, Mr. Franks was the son of Patricia Carson Franks and the late James A. Franks.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Franks is survived by his son, Steven M. Franks, II and wife Miranda; his grandson, James Wilson Franks; his daughter, Hayley Franks; his sisters, Marcia Cullipher and husband Blaine and Tricia Jones, all of Conway; and his brother, Bert Franks and wife Mary Catharine of Lake Wylie, SC.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
In accordance with suggested federal guidelines, attendance will be limited and face coverings and social distancing must be observed.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
