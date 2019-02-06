Steven Craig Hill
April 27, 1947 - January 31, 2019
Moore, South Carolina
Steven Craig Hill, 71, of Moore, South Carolina passed away January 31, 2019 at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1947 in Manhattan, New York to the late Frank and Doris Hill.
Steven served in the US Army. He was self-employed as a Residential Contractor of H. E. Inc. Steven was a member of the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Moose Lodge #1959.
Steven is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce Hill; his daughter, Natascha (Gary) Glatzhofer; his son, Douglas Ray Williams; and his daughter, Teresa (Danny) Furey; his grandchildren, Kayla, Kenny, Parker, Kendell, Kayci, Morgan and Garrett; and five great grandchildren; his brothers, Robert W. (Jane) Hill, James R. (Dwana) Hill, Frank L. (Sandy) Hill, Douglas K. (Debbie) Hill. Steven's sister, Katherine S. Gowen passed away the morning after on February 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Lynn Hill.
The family will receive friends at Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 at 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral services will follow at the church at 12:30 PM. Pastor Terry Cagle will be officiating. Interment will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Fisher House Foundation at www.engage.fisherhouse.org (Columbia, SC).
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 6, 2019