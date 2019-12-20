Stuart H. Worrell
April 4, 1942-December 17, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Stuart H. Worrell, age 77, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Center.
Born April 4, 1942 in Riverside, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles Harrison Worrell and Marion Louise Koch Worrell.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Barbara Worrell; two sons, Scott H. Worrell and Jeffrey J. Worrell; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Pastor Zahn officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 463, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 20, 2019